After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

Milly said he will be talking to his military counterparts “to see what the possibilities are and then bring them back” to U.S. defense and diplomatic leaders for additional discussions. Then, he said, officials will see what they can turn into a reality.

“We are going to talk about over the horizon capabilities and where allies think appropriate that they can make a contribution , we’re certainly open to that,” Milley told reporters traveling with him to Greece. “There are opportunities where alliance members may choose to work closely with us on these over the horizon capabilities.”

He said allies are concerned about counterterrorism and how to ensure an effective defense against terrorists.

At the opening of the morning session Saturday, NATO military leaders made it clear that avoiding a resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan is a key goal for the alliance.

Greece's defense minister, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, told the group that allies must ensure the safety and security of at-risk Afghans who remain in the country and must prevent a humanitarian crisis.