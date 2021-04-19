After another merger vote fails, village weighs separation

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — After another vote to merge the town of Essex and village of Essex Junction failed, the village is now considering separating from the town.

The two communities have been discussing merging or separating for more than 50 years, WCAX-TV reported Saturday. A merger vote failed on Town Meeting Day in March by 17 votes, and a recent reconsideration vote also failed.

“The village has said, ‘Enough is enough. Merger is not palatable to the entire community,’ and as such it’s time we move forward in our own direction,” said Andrew Brown, president of the Village of Essex Junction board of trustees.

The village had asked voters on its ballot that if the merger failed, would they support separation and voters overwhelmingly did. The village plans to hold a separation vote in November and if it passes a charter change must be approved by the Legislature.

“The future is an amazing opportunity to make a new community," Brown said. ”This hasn’t happened in any of our lifetimes, let alone the last time a separation happened was Winooski and Colchester over 100 years ago."