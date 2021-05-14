 Skip to main content
After Cabinet withdrawal, Neera Tanden lands White House job
AP

  • Updated
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tanden will now be a senior advisor to Biden, the White House said Friday, May 14.Tanden had been Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March after it was clear that she would not garner enough Republican support to be confirmed. Several GOP senators objected to her previous tweeted criticisms of her political rivals.

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's lone Cabinet choice who was rebuffed by Congress has landed a job as a White House senior adviser.

Neera Tanden had been Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March after it was clear that she would not garner enough Republican support to be confirmed. Several GOP senators objected to her previous tweeted criticisms of her political rivals.

Tanden will now be a senior advisor to Biden, the White House said Friday. She will launch a review of the US Digital Service and begin planning for possible policy changes that could result from the forthcoming Supreme Court decision on GOP legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act. Tanden worked in former President Barack Obama’s administration as the act was designed and implemented.

Tanden, a close ally of White House chief of staff Ron Klain, will depart the think tank Center for American Progress. Its founder, John Podesta, said that “Neera’s intellect, tenacity, and political savvy will be an asset to the Biden administration.”

Tanden's hire was first reported by CNN.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

