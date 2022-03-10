 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After debate, House advances bill on teaching about race

CHARLESTON W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican lawmakers on Thursday advanced a bill that would prevent the teaching in public schools that any race is superior to another or that students should feel guilty because of their race.

Debate got testy and even prompted one delegate to drop his microphone in disgust as lawmakers spent considerable time disagreeing on the relevance of an amendment offered by a Democratic Black delegate, Sean Hornbuckle of Cabell County. The House voted that the amendment, which would have established a Commission on American History Enrichment, was not relevant to the bill.

The Republican majority also rejected an amendment from Democratic Del. Cody Thompson, a public school teacher. Thompson proposed that teachers be required to partake in “cultural competency” training before receiving or renewing their teaching license.

The training would have educated teachers on different cultural traditions, practices, worldviews and language within “the diversity of American society.”

Thompson said the amendment was meant to help teachers learn so they “don’t make these mistakes in the classroom.”

It's meant “so that we don’t say something or inadvertently make a student feel targeted or that they are racist or something horrible like that,” he said. “This is a step to prevent that. This is a step to prevent teachers from inadvertently creating a situation where a complaint will have to be filed.”

Republican Del. Joe Ellington, chair of the House Education Committee, said teachers already have enough on their plates without the Legislature adding another training obligation to their workload.

Lawmakers voted to approve several changes to the bill, including that it apply only to K-12 schools and not to higher education public schools. They also voted to remove references in the Senate bill to biological sex and ethnicity.

The original version of the bill says that students should not be taught that any race, biological sex or ethnicity is superior to another or that students should feel guilty because of those identities.

They also made a change to emphasize that the bill applies to teachers' conduct and not to curriculum, meaning teachers can still teach about historic events, such as the Civil Rights movement.

In order for the bill to make it to the governor's desk, it must first be approved by the full House on third reading, and the House's version of the bill must be approved by the Senate. The legislative session ends on Saturday.

Associated Press writer John Raby contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

