After decades in eye of storms, weather service head retires

A: We’re not frustrated by that, it’s part of what brings us to work every day. We want to do better. We want to be able to work within this new climate environment. And it’s not just the floods. It’s not just hurricanes. It’s not just severe weather and blizzards. Look at the fire weather situation. We used to have fire weather seasons. We now have fire weather year.

What I can do and what the weather service is positioned to do is to deal with the natural events as we’re forecasting them, as we’re learning more about them, to be able to communicate to the folks who actually have to deal with mitigating the impacts.

We have a societal issue here as to whether the infrastructure can keep up with a rainfall rate of three inches an hour in New York City, the (nearly) 20 inches of rain that fell southwest of Nashville, Tennessee. Is the infrastructure ready for the magnitudes of these storms? It doesn’t appear to be that way.