 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After delays, SC requests federal relief for small towns
0 Comments
AP

After delays, SC requests federal relief for small towns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Small towns in South Carolina waiting on $435 million in pandemic relief aid are now one step closer to getting ahold of those funds.

The state Department of Administration requested South Carolina's share of coronavirus recovery money from the federal government Friday as directed by Gov. Henry McMaster, the agency said in a news release.

Nearly $8.9 billion is estimated to flow into the state through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. State lawmakers have discretion to spend about $2.5 billion of that money on needs ranging from expanding broadband to bolstering water and sewer systems.

Many counties and cities requested their funds directly. But the 254 towns with less than 50,000 people had to wait for state officials to draw down the money on their behalf.

South Carolina was among the last states to request the cash, with municipalities growing impatient earlier this month.

State officials said McMaster and state legislative leaders were working on an overall plan that could include incentivizing local governments to work on certain infrastructure programs by providing state funding.

The municipalities will still have to submit applications to the state to receive their funds through a portal that will be made available this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana remembered on the anniversary of her death

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline
National Politics

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday.

+16
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision
National Politics

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

  • Updated

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News