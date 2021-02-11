After Democrats' visceral presentation, Trump team on stage

At the White House, Biden said he believed “some minds may be changed” after senators saw the security video, though he has previously said that conviction was unlikely.

Though most senators sat riveted as the jarring video played Wednesday in the chamber, some shaking their heads or folding their arms as screams from the video and audio filled the Senate chamber, most of the jurors seemed to have made up their minds. And by Thursday, as the House case wrapped up, many seem to be prepared to move on.

“I thought today was very repetitive, actually. I mean, not much new. I was really disappointed that they didn’t engage much with the legal standards," said Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

The presentation by Trump's lawyers is low-risk in one sense given the likelihood of acquittal. But it is also being closely watched because of an uneven performance on Tuesday when one defense lawyer, Bruce Castor, gave such meandering arguments that Trump himself raged from his home in Florida.

They are expected to highlight different parts of the same speech focused on by prosecutors, when he told supporters assembled at the Ellipse outside the White House to “fight like hell.”