After Floyd, Congress ready to plunge into policing laws

But in the aftermath of Floyd's death and others, some leading Black advocates say neither bill being discussed in Congress goes far enough to stem a national history of police brutality.

In the hours after Chauvin’s conviction, activists across the nation were shifting their attention toward Democratic leaders who they say must be held accountable for campaign promises that were made about addressing police abuse and other pressing issues facing Black Americans.

Reform can’t “happen around the edges," said Maurice Mitchell, a Movement for Black Lives strategist and national director of the Working Families Party.

The Movement for Black Lives, which has opposed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, is pressing officials to consider its BREATHE Act legislation, which would completely overhaul the nation’s criminal justice system and shift funding toward communities, he said.

“Democrats should be on notice that talk is cheap and that Black folks are very clear that our vote put them over the top and put them in the position to govern,” Mitchell said. “And now they need to govern and lead with the clarity that it is the Black community, the Black vote and Black movements that were an essential part of the electoral coalition that brought them into this position.”