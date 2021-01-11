After frosty few days, Pence, Trump appear to reach détente

The official did not mention whether the disagreements between the men had been discussed.

There had been previous signs that Pence's refusal to defy the Constitution by blocking the electoral count did not mean he had an appetite for anything further. Pelosi said in an interview with CBS' “60 Minutes" that Pence refused to come to the phone when she and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called to urge him to initiate 25th Amendment procedures.

“We were kept on the line for 20 minutes. ‘He’s going to be here in a minute, a minute, a minute.' Well, he never did come to the phone,” she said. “I was at home, so I was running the dishwasher, putting my clothes in the laundry. We’re still waiting for him to return the call.”

Even with Trump still in place, Pence has taken on some of the roles of the executive as Trump retreats ever further into a world of anger and conspiracy and continues to rage about his fate.

Pence, for instance, was the one coordinating with lawmakers and the D.C. National Guard during the Capitol siege. And on Friday, he was the one who called the family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of injuries sustained during the attack, to express condolences.