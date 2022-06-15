 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

  • Updated
  • 0

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold.

A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta pits the Trump-backed Vernon Jones against Mike Collins, the son of a former congressman.

The winner will advance to the November general election against the Democratic nominee, also to be decided in the runoff being held Tuesday. The Jones-Collins winner will be the heavy favorite in this district drawn to elect a Republican. With that in mind, both Jones and Collins have pledged allegiance to Trump, who remains popular among the party’s voters.

Jones, an attention-seeking, bombastic presence with a long trail of enemies, is fond of calling himself the “Black Donald Trump." Collins, who owns a trucking company is plenty Trump-like as well, promoting himself as an outsider businessman as he drives an 18-wheel truck to campaign appearances.

People are also reading…

But it's Jones who has Trump's official backing, something he constantly reminds audiences.

“I’m Trump vetted, I’m Trump trusted and I’m Trump endorsed,” Jones told Henry County Republicans in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough last week. “I don’t have to pretend I was with President Trump. ... I held the line for President Trump. And I’m not backing off President Trump.”

Collins narrowly led Jones in the eight-candidate primary on May 24. But neither cleared the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. About 112,000 people participated in the primary, but the turnout probably will be much lower next week, when Republicans have no statewide runoffs on the ballot.

Jones shot to prominence in Republican circles as a lifelong Democrat who endorsed Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020. He has supported Trump’s false claims of election fraud and said, "I have left the plantation,” when he switched parties in 2021.

He jumped into the congressional race in a district distant from DeKalb County, where Jones had long been in office, after Trump asked him to abandon a run for governor. Trump was futilely trying to clear the path to the nomination for former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who was blown out by incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. As part of the deal, Trump endorsed Jones for Congress.

As DeKalb County's elected CEO, Jones faced investigations of an expensive security detail, and a woman accused Jones of raping her in late 2004. She dropped the charges, but never recanted. Jones said the sexual encounter was consensual.

Collins has been handing out rape whistles to keep the allegation fresh. On Tuesday, Jones filed a police report claiming Collins was encouraging violence against him after Collins tweeted a picture of a gun and the campaign's anti-Jones whistle.

Jones oversaw hundreds of millions in capital projects as CEO, but a special grand jury later alleged he was part of an endemic culture of “incompetence, patronage, fraud and cronyism.” He later lost races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and county sheriff.

“Vernon Jones is a con man," Collins said in a June 6 debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club. "I think that’s what we’re getting down to — it’s just a trust issue.”

Jones has been replying with a television ad featuring voters under the tagline “I trust Vernon.” He's also criticized Collins for lending his campaign $465,000 after the federal government forgave $920,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans to his privately held trucking company. There’s nothing unusual about the loans being forgiven, but Jones says Collins effectively dumped federal money into his campaign. Collins denies doing so, saying it helped him keep people employed.

“He is the crook," Jones said in the debate. "He stole hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”

Jones also calls Collins a “RINO," or Republican in name only, saying Collins sent out a mailer in a failed 2014 primary bid for Congress asking Democrats to vote for him. Collins calls that claim a “lie” and a “hit job.”

All six of the other primary candidates who did not make the runoff have endorsed Collins, the son of former U.S. Rep. Mac Collins, who died in 2018.

Other officials who have endorsed Collins include 11 county sheriffs and 17 state lawmakers. State Sen. Brian Strickland, a McDonough Republican, said he is backing Collins in part because Jones was ineffective in the legislature and had rocky relationships with other lawmakers.

“I don’t think he will be effective," Strickland said. "I think Vernon is a show. We know that from working with him in the legislature.”

Jones is not without significant backing, though. Besides Trump, the National Rifle Association has given Jones the nod over Collins. And some party activists give him good reviews.

“I love his story. I love his fight. I love his tenacity,” said Ortavia Taylor of Stockbridge, who attended the Henry County meeting.

Jones has pushed an outlandish plan to install Trump as speaker of the U.S. House and then impeach, convict and remove President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from office. That, in theory, would put Trump in position to return to the White House because the House speaker follows the vice president in line for the presidency.

He has embraced other conspiracies, including the false claim that Georgia's election was stolen from Trump, saying Congress should investigate. The results in Georgia were certified after a trio of recounts, including one partially done by hand. They all affirmed Biden’s victory.

Jones has hosted showings of “2000 Mules,” a film that purports to use cellphone location data to show Democratic operatives were paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots. Experts say the claims made in the movie are fatally flawed.

Collins, too, has shown support for such claims, attending a screening, but the issue has featured less prominently in his campaign.

There are few other policy differences between the candidates, although Jones has tried to position himself as even more anti-abortion and even more pro-gun than his opponent.

While Jones has the Trump endorsement, Collins is arguing that with his outsider positioning, he is Trump enough. He told Henry County Republicans they should choose him “if you’re looking for somebody that is truly, unapologetically pro-Trump, an America First agenda candidate, conservative to the core, an outsider never been elected anything in my life.”

This story has been corrected to delete the reference that Vernon Jones had never lived in the congressional district.

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

There weren’t a lot of laughs when President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk show since taking office. The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration about intractable problems in Washington, and advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.” Biden insisted he’s “never been more optimistic." Kimmel interjected: “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!” Biden said he's pinning his hopes on young people, calling them the “best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history.” The show was taped Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

The first public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection included raw testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. She told lawmakers what she experienced was “carnage” and “chaos" as she fought the mob. Edwards described how the rioters hit her with a bike rack, causing her to fall and black out. Other members of the Capitol Police force were in the audience Thursday for her testimony. There were moments in her testimony that brought one of them to tears. The police officers had fought for hours as a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol.

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to the November mid-term election. The commission voted unanimously Thursday to recount ballots from this week’s statewide primary election by hand, remove state-mandated ballot drop boxes that facilitate absentee voting and discontinue the use of vote tabulation machines in the general election. The initiatives were proposed by commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin. He ascribes to unsubstantiated theories that the former president won the 2020 election.

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr's testimony presented at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Maryland lawmakers: Cutting tax won't fix high gas prices

Top Maryland lawmakers say cutting a scheduled gas-tax increase of about 6 cents this summer won't solve the problem of high gas prices. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson said in a joint statement Wednesday that eliminating the inflation adjustment on gas would result in a loss of more than $200 million in funding to ensure the safety of roads and bridges. Ferguson and Jones say the state cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance. The gas tax is set to rise from 36.1 cents to 42.7 cents a gallon on July 1.

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

President Joe Biden tried to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere on Thursday but the Summit of the Americas quickly spilled into open discord. It was a sign of how difficult it is to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate. Biden told the summit the Western Hemisphere could be “the most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world.” But quick on the heels of Biden's remarks, he heard objections from the leaders of Belize and Argentina to the U.S. decision to exclude from the summit several countries with authoritarian leaders.

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

Angered by the unrelenting toll from gun violence, tens of thousands of people are expected at rallies this weekend in the nation’s capital and around the United States demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws. The second March For Our Lives rally will take place Saturday in front of the Washington Monument. It's a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend’s events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.

How to watch Jan. 6 insurrection hearings and what to know

How to watch Jan. 6 insurrection hearings and what to know

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is going public with its findings. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks began with a prime-time opener Thursday night. The second hearing is scheduled for Monday. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firmly laid blame on former President Donald Trump. In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” The hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also detailed the chilling backstory as Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden speaks on inflation as economists signal rising rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News