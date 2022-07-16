 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

After GOP jockeying, Nashville House redraw heads to primary

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans spent months setting the stage to try to flip Nashville's representation in Congress, meticulously redrawing the political boundaries and culling their lineup of candidates. Now, voters are finally getting involved.

GOP lawmakers divided the left-leaning city into political districts early this year, splitting its one seat into three to help Republicans gain a seat. The fresh opportunity sparked infighting, leading state party leaders to rule out President Donald Trump's preferred candidate and two others.

Republicans have plenty of options as the 5th Congressional District heads into the Aug. 4 primary. Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper decided against seeking reelection, saying he couldn't win any of the three new seats that sever Nashville.

In the nine-candidate Republican field are: Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles from Columbia; former state House Speaker Beth Harwell from Nashville; retired Tennessee National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead of Franklin; Geni Batchelor, a retired small business owner from Lebanon; and five others from Nashville: legislative staffer Tres Wittum; Jeff Beierlein, who served as an Army helicopter pilot; Natisha Brooks, who runs a homeschool academy; Timothy Bruce Lee, a paramedic; and Stewart Parks, a real estate businessman.

People are also reading…

The lone Democratic candidate is state Sen. Heidi Campbell from Nashville.

The GOP candidates hardly disagree on policies and instead are touting themselves as tough conservatives, Trump supporters and staunch opponents of President Joe Biden.

Winstead and Harwell shot TV commercials at the U.S.-Mexico border on immigration. Ogles posted a video, saying, “This is what I think about Biden's policies,” before he fired a flamethrower into the air. He also has highlighted his fight against COVID-19 mandates. Parks said during a debate that he cannot carry a gun currently because he was charged after entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Each seeks to stand out enough to advance to November, likely to face Campbell in a six-county district that preferred Trump over Biden in 2020 by 12 percentage points.

Ogles, Harwell and Winstead have drawn early attacks in TV ads by outside groups, an indication of what could be seen as their frontrunner status.

A PAC fueled by the Club for Growth is targeting Harwell and Winstead. Ads have criticized Harwell for supporting a state gas tax increase.

The PAC also bashed Harwell for landing the Tennessee Education Association’s endorsement in the 2018 Republican governor’s race primary, when she finished 4th.

Harwell's campaign responded that she “eliminated the state income tax, the death tax, and cut the state sales tax twice,” saying she "ended common core and supports the state ban on Critical Race Theory.”

The PAC is blasting Winstead for voting in Democratic primaries in 2008 and earlier, and donating more than $2,500 to Democratic campaigns a dozen or more years ago. His federal donations to Republicans top $36,000.

In a statement, Winstead said he never planned to run for Congress and wasn't as involved as he should have been before 2010, saying that changed due to the Obama and Biden administrations.

“In the Army, we were taught the importance of owning up to our mistakes," Winstead said. "Voting in the wrong primary and contributing to the wrong candidates certainly fits into that category.”

Meanwhile, a PAC fueled by Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison has attacked Ogles over several tax-related issues, including his support of a 2020 referendum that raised the local sales tax from 2.25% to 2.75%, which he said addressed budget issues. Recently, Ogles vetoed a property tax increase.

Harwell said she's not seeking an endorsement from Trump, who has remained quiet after his preferred candidate, Morgan Ortagus, was removed from the ballot. Ortagus was a U.S. State Department spokesperson under Trump.

Video producer Robby Starbuck received an endorsement from Sen. Rand Paul.

The Trump endorsement miffed some Republicans, who criticized Ortagus for having just recently moved to Tennessee. State Sen. Frank Niceley, a Harwell supporter, then helped pass residency requirements for federal candidates but election officials determined it couldn't apply retroactively.

The Tennessee Republican Party ultimately removed Ortagus, Starbuck and small business owner Baxter Lee over complaints that their voting records. Instead, Ortagus joined Winstead's campaign as a national security adviser.

Starbuck sued and was briefly ordered back on the ballot, only to see the state Supreme Court overturn it. He's running as a write-in candidate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

President Joe Biden has exchanged a cordial fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but says he then raised the issue of the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence has said the crown prince approved. Biden held a private meeting with the crown prince and other Saudi officials Friday in hopes of repairing one of the world’s most important diplomatic relationships. It was a carefully choreographed meeting with the man he had once shunned for human rights abuses. This was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman.

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. The prime minister also said he will quit after a new government is installed. He earlier warned the debt-laden economy has “collapsed.” Short of cash to pay for imports of food and fuel and defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages, lining up for hours to try to buy necessities. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Prosecutors say a Seattle man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal. The Seattle Times reports a judge on Monday ordered the man to remain jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail but according to a King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson the judge denied prosecutors’ request for an anti-harassment order. In 2016, Jayapal became the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. A probable cause statement says Seattle police arrested the man outside Jayapal’s house Saturday night after she called 911 and reported someone outside using obscene language. A neighbor said she heard the man yell something like, “Go back to India, I’m going to kill you."

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

President Joe Biden has called for “two states for two peoples” — the Israelis and Palestinians — while visiting the West Bank. But Biden also acknowledged Friday the “ground is not ripe" at this moment for restarting peace talks between them. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict. Millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule. Biden announced more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence. Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia later Friday to attend a summit of Arab leaders.

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

John Fetterman has been fundraising, advertising on TV and grabbing attention with snarky social media posts, but he has yet to return to Pennsylvania's campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke. He's in one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races as Democrats defend their Senate majority. But with barely two months until voters can begin casting mail-in ballots, Fetterman is absent from traditional retail campaigning. The campaign has maintained that Fetterman is feeling better and will be on the campaign trail soon. Democrats, meanwhile, take some comfort from what they perceive as a relatively quiet campaign by Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Lawmakers are to convene Saturday to begin choosing a new leader who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News