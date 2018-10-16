SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials have a message for voters this election season: Your vote is safe.
State Board of Elections chairman William Cadigan told reporters in Chicago Tuesday that voters should rest assured that their Nov. 6 tallies "will be securely counted."
Vigilance has been increased since the state's voter database was hacked in July 2016. The download of data from 90,000 voters did not affect the election but was part of a federal indictment of Russian intelligence agents last summer.
Cadigan says three elections board cybersecurity experts are watching for irregularities. Defense Department experts with the Illinois National Guard are on call and within an hour's travel of any election site with trouble.
Sally Turner is Logan County Clerk. She says local elections officials have undergone extensive training to spot attacks.