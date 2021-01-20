After losses, Republicans in California Senate elect leader

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans in the California state Senate replaced their legislative leader on Wednesday, a shakeup to start the session after the party lost two seats in the November election that saw their caucus dwindle to a historically low number.

Senate Republicans unanimously voted to replace Sen. Shannon Grove of Bakersfield with Sen. Scott Wilk of Santa Clarita, the caucus announced.

Grove, a U.S. Army veteran, was elected Republican leader two years ago. She led a small but vocal Republican caucus in deep-blue California where Republicans in the Legislature don't have enough numbers to block the will of the Democratic majority.

California Republicans had reason to celebrate in some November races, when they outperformed expectations despite having an unpopular incumbent president at the top of the ticket. Republicans picked up three U.S. House seats after having won back the 25th district north of Los Angeles earlier in the year. Republicans in the state Assembly had a net gain of one seat.

But that momentum did not carry over into the state Senate, where two Republican incumbents lost, giving the party just nine of 40 seats. It's the lowest number of Republicans in the chamber since 1883, according to Alex Vassar, an unofficial legislative historian at the California State Library.