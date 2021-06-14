After Senate review, questions persist about Jan. 6 attack

“To me, that’s very, very problematic,” Peters said. “We need to have a better understanding of that and ask questions as to why did you think that the statements you were seeing on social media about individuals’ intent to come to the Capitol to engage in violence, why didn’t you think that was credible? Was it something about who the people were that made it not credible?”

HOW DID EXTREMIST GROUPS PLAY A PART?

Democrats have also said they want to know more about the organization and motivation of some of the far-right groups that mobilized at the Capitol in support of Trump. While the Justice Department has made more than 400 arrests in their own criminal investigation, their probes may be limited to what can be prosecuted and proved as a crime.

More than three dozen members and associates of the far-right groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers have been charged. Beyond the criminal charges, though, a commission could look at the broader influences of those groups, how they were formed and what they might have planned next. Lawmakers have also asked questions about their financing and about whether anyone helped pay for their actions in Washington.

WHAT WAS TRUMP’S ROLE?