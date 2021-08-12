After some schools push back on masks, Virginia orders them

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's administration issued a universal mask mandate for K-12 schools Thursday.

The move came after a handful of school districts in recent days decided to buck the governor's interpretation of a state law and opt not to require face coverings, against the current recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tension over the politically divisive issue has exploded at one school board meeting after other in the past week.

“This is a way to ensure uniformity in schools across Virginia,” Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said.

The mandate came in the form of a public health order from the state health commissioner, Dr. Norman Oliver.

The governor's administration has offered shifting guidance on the subject in the past month, frustrating some school officials and parents, as conditions worsened due to the surging delta variant of the coronavirus.