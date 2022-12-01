 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

After suicide bomb, Pakistan demands Taliban prevent attacks

  • 0

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Thursday demanded neighboring Afghanistan's Taliban rulers prevent terrorist attacks coming from their soil, a day after a suicide bombing in Pakistan's southwest sent a wave of shock and anger across the country.

The bombing killed four people and appeared to target police protecting polio workers in the area. Islamabad blamed the attack on the Pakistani Taliban fighters who are hiding across the border in Afghanistan.

At a news conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said the latest claim by the Pakistani Taliban underlined the threat of Afghanistan turning into a haven for militants, despite its Taliban rulers saying they would prevent such attacks from their soil, after they seized control of Afghanistan last year.

People are also reading…

Khan said if the claim by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as TTP, is correct that they were behind the previous day's attack in in the city of Quetta, “then it should be a matter of concern for the Taliban."

Authorities said the attack killed a police officer and three civilians when the bomber blew himself near a police truck. The bombing also wounded 23 others, drawing nationwide condemnation.

The attack in the main city of Pakitan's Baluchistan province happened as the police were heading to the polio workers as part of a nationwide vaccination drive launched Monday. The blast was so powerful that it toppled the truck carrying police officers into a ravine.

The latest violence came after the Pakistani Taliban ended a ceasefire with Islamabad this week and vowed that it would immediately resume attacks across the country.

On Wednesday, the TTP said it launched the attack in Baluchistan to avenge the killing of their former spokesperson, Abdul Wali, who was known as Omar Khalid Khurasani. He was killed in a bombing in Afghanistan’s Paktika province in August.

Enayatullah Khawarazmi, the spokesman for the Afghan Taliban’s Defense Ministry, rejected the allegation made by Pakistan.

“We once again assure all the countries of the region and the world that Afghanistan’s soil will never be used against other countries,” he said.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allied with Afghanistan's Taliban, who have ruled their country since the U.S. and NATO troops withdrew last year. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan emboldened their Pakistani allies, whose top leaders and fighters are hiding in the next door country.

Before ending the ceasefire, senior TTP commanders held several rounds of peace talks with Pakistani officials in Kabul after the Afghan Taliban encouraged both sides to do so. After agreeing to a ceasefire in May, both sides have blamed each other for violating the terms, until the TTP unilaterally ended it this week.

Since then, Pakistani Taliban has stepped up attacks on security forces in the former tribal regions bordering Afghanistan and elsewhere in the country.

This week, Pakistan's deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar traveled to Kabul, where she discussed a range of issues with Afghan officials, including the TTP's presence in Afghanistan.

Khan, the interior minister, said about 5,000 TTP fighters were hiding in Afghanistan along with their families.

Meanwhile, TTP in a brief statement Thursday claimed that it targeted a security convoy near an army-run school in South Waziristan, a border region that served as the base for Taliban for years until Pakistan's military killed or arrested most of the insurgents in a series of operations.

There was no confirmation from the military about Thursday's attack in South Waziristan.

Associated Press writer Rahim Faiez contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The meeting came days after Trump launched his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Ye has also made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Trump says he gets along great with Ye and didn't know Fuentes or his views.

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden says Batiste is an artist who transcends generations and his music inspires and brings people together. The 36-year-old Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The state dinner is the first of the Biden administration and is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Macron.

Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy

Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy

President Joe Biden says he hopes lawmakers can work together to fund the government, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike. His comments came as he met with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday. Biden is seeking to lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose unified control of Washington on Jan. 3. But Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the likely new Republican House speaker, said Biden “got an indication that it’s going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the House. He blasted the Biden administration’s immigration policies, and promised a new round of investigations once the GOP is in power.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News