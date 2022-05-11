 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

After switch to GOP, 2 Senate candidates win WVa primaries

  • 0
Election 2022 WVa Legislature Glance

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his State of the State Address in the House chamber at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Feb. 10, 2021. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election in 2022. The primary is May 10.

 Chris Jackson - freelancer, FR170573 AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Switching to the Republican Party turned out to be a good move for some former Democrats in primary races for the West Virginia Senate.

Mark Hunt and Mike Oliverio won their respective GOP parties Tuesday in their bids to return to the Legislature on the other side of the aisle.

But on the day after the primary, much was left to be decided Wednesday with numerous races too close to call. In the House of Delegates, Wayne County GOP incumbent Josh Booth was behind challenger Mark Ross by a single vote in a district serving Wayne County, and they were counting on provisional ballots to settle the race.

Booth was handpicked by Gov. Jim Justice a year ago to a House seat in place of Derrick Evans, who resigned after his arrest in January 2021 for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a month before the start of the legislative session. Evans pleaded guilty in March to his role in the riot and faces sentencing later this year.

People are also reading…

In the Senate, Hunt won a three-candidate race Tuesday for the GOP nomination in a district spanning five counties. As a Democrat, Hunt served 14 years in the House of Delegates before losing in the 2016 general election for a U.S. House seat. He also lost a 2018 nonpartisan race for an unexpired term on the state Supreme Court.

Now as a Republican, Hunt defeated former Delegate Joshua Higginbotham and Mark Mitchem by a double-digit margin Tuesday. A fourth GOP candidate, Andrea Garrett Kiessling, was disqualified from running after a successful challenge to her residency. Kiessling had been promoted by West Virginia Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, who lives in another Senate district, as “the only true conservative” in the 8th District race.

Hunt advances to take on incumbent Democrat Richard Lindsay in November. Lindsay ran unopposed Tuesday.

Oliverio used the party-switch method to win his GOP Senate primary, too. The former Democratic senator from Morgantown easily defeated former FBI officer and analyst Carly Braun on Tuesday and will face Democratic Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer in the fall.

Oliverio spent 16 years in the state Senate after serving one term in the House. He won the 2010 Democratic nomination for U.S. House before losing to Republican David McKinley that fall.

In the Northern Panhandle, Owens Brown, a former president of the West Virginia NAACP who was the first Black man to serve in the Senate after his appointment by Justice last October, lost his Democratic primary to former Delegate Randy Schwartzmiller.

Raleigh County incumbent Rollan Roberts won his GOP primary against Delegate Mick Bates. Other Senate GOP incumbents who advanced included Mike Azinger of Wood County, Majority Leader Tom Takubo of Kanawha County and Mark Maynard of Wayne County. Former U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart defeated Chad McCormick of Yawkey in the 7th District GOP primary.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin was unopposed in his Democratic primary and will meet another church pastor, Republican Vince Deeds, in November. Deeds defeated two others in his GOP primary in a five-county district in southern West Virginia.

All House candidates ran in single-member districts because of a 2018 restructuring. Previously, some districts had multiple delegates. Because of redistricting, some incumbent lawmakers faced off in the primary in their new districts. Republican George Miller of Morgan County ousted Ken Reed of Berkeley County, while Democrats Ric Griffith and Chad Lovejoy were locked in a tight race in their Huntington-area district.

In Kanawha County, incumbent Democrat Kayla Young and incumbent Republican Larry Pack easily won their respective primaries and will face each other in the fall.

Several other House GOP incumbents lost: Johnnie Wamsley of Mason County to former Delegate Jim Butler, Dianna Graves of Kanawha County to Nitro High School teacher Andy Shamblin, Danny Hamrick of Harrison County to ex-magistrate Keith Marple, and Guy Ward of Marion County to businessman Mike DeVault.

Among other GOP House races still undecided, Raleigh County incumbent Chris Toney led challenger Kase Poling by two dozen votes, Wood County incumbent Shannon Kimes was in second place in a three-way race, and less than a dozen votes separated challenger Bob Fehrenbacher in his race against Wood County incumbent Roger Conley.

Fehrenbacher admitted he was not a registered Republican when he filed his candidacy papers, calling it a simple oversight. He changed his registration to the GOP after the mistake was pointed out and ignored calls from the state Republican Party to discontinue his campaign.

Republicans outnumber Democrats 78-22 in the House, 23-11 in the state Senate and are looking to add to their supermajority this fall. Four senators, including three Democrats, did not seek reelection and eight others were unopposed in the primary. More than half of the House ran unopposed while 15 incumbents, including 10 Republicans, did not seek reelection.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. They face a future filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. Some refugees had faced possible reprisals for working with the Afghan government or American forces during the long war with the Taliban. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. They strain to pay their bills and to figure out how to apply for asylum.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 majority, and they gave varying answers to senators when asked for their views on the abortion case.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law and expand it

Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law and expand it

Abortion legislation facing a Senate test vote would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court is poised to overturn the case. Republicans are expected to block the Senate bill with Wednesday's vote, giving Democrats few options to fight the court’s eventual ruling. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections. The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices. The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden's criticism, responded that it's the Democrats’ agenda that is "hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Strained supply chains: U.S. braces for continued disruptions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News