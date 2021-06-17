After Trump's flattery, GOP hits Biden as weak on Russia

“President Biden should have used yesterday’s summit to show that the United States will hold Russia accountable for its long list of transgressions, Instead, he gave Vladimir Putin a pass," McCarthy tweeted. “We need real leadership that puts the American people first again.”

Calling into Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel show, Trump said Biden's summit had accomplished too little — repeating criticism Trump himself faced for holding two summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that produced few measurable changes, while elevating the dictator on the world stage.

"We gave a very big stage to Russia and we got nothing,” Trump said Wednesday night. “And you know, you have to form your own judgments, it’s not for me to say. But I will say that I think it was a good day for Russia. I don’t see what we got out of it.”

Pompeo told The Associated Press that Biden had missed “a chance to make it clear to the Russians that their maligned activity was not acceptable and to make clear that we were going to impose real costs in the event that they continued it.”