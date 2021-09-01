After voters embraced mail ballots, GOP states tighten rules

Harlan Williams, an instructional designer who voted at a drive-thru center in the last presidential election, described the process as fast and well-organized.

“It really just doesn’t make any sense to take it away from us,” he said. “I think it’s clearly voter suppression. It’s a way for a party that’s losing influence and power to try and stay in power.”

Texas Republicans defend the law as a way to ensure that only eligible voters cast ballots, even though there has been no evidence of widespread fraud there or in any other state. They also say the law takes steps to help voters — for example, allowing those who cast a mail ballot to fix mistakes rather than having it automatically rejected.

Republicans have tightened voting rules as former President Donald Trump and his allies continue to baselessly claim his loss was due to widespread fraud. Critics of the new GOP laws have said the concerns are based on conspiracy theories and should not be used to restrict voting access.

“We’re starting from the point of view, it’s not broke, why are we trying to change it?” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat.