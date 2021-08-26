Aftershocks in Afghanistan

President Biden defends his decision to continue with the American withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. As the U.S. and its allies leave the region, desperate scenes have unfolded at Kabul airport as people try to leave as the Taliban tighten their grip on the country. Chris Purdy from Veterans for American Ideals had warned that America should have begun to evacuate interpreters in June. Only 1% of interpreters have been evacuated. Mark Almond, Director of Crisis Research Institute, describes the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and explains what the ramifications may be for the West.