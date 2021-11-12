AG candidate Diego Rodriguez resigns from Arizona House

PHOENIX (AP) — Another member of the Arizona House of Representatives is stepping down.

Democratic Rep. Diego Rodriguez of Phoenix, who is running for attorney general, submitted his resignation Friday and says it will be effective on Wednesday.

His departure further shakes up the Legislature, which has seen an unusually large number of resignations from lawmakers leaving for personal reasons or to focus on their campaigns for higher office. Several House members have also moved up to fill Senate vacancies, creating new vacant House seats.

Rodriguez is in the middle of his second term in the House representing District 27, which includes South Phoenix and Laveen. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will choose a replacement from a list of candidates selected by Democratic precinct committee members from the district.

The Legislature is out of session until January. The new faces will not alter the partisan makeup of the House and Senate, both of which Republicans control by one-seat margin.

