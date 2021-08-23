AG Healey: Gov. Baker did right thing by requiring vaccines

The mandate would apply inside schools for children 5 and older. Students with certain medical conditions or behavioral needs would be exempt.

After Oct. 1, middle and high schools with high enough vaccination rates would be allowed to lift mask requirements for inoculated students and staff. At least 80% of a school’s students and employees would need to be vaccinated to make the change.

The move came after Baker initially resisted calls for a statewide school mask mandate.

Healey said the school mask mandate is particularly important given that students under 12 are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine shot.

“We’re just not in a place where kids are able to get the vaccine, so again it’s about protecting their health, protecting their well-being,” Healey said. “I’m sure our students do not want to go back to remote learning. I’m glad that the governor has sought guidance on this and the administration appears to be changing course.”

Baker has yet to say whether he plans to seek a third term next year. Healey is also seen as a potential candidate for governor — and a rival to Baker — but hasn't said if she'll run for the top office.

