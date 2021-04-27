AG: Lawmakers' spending control may not stand up in court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general said Tuesday that a bill that would give lawmakers more oversight over how federal funding is spent between legislation sessions might not stand up to a court challenge.

Leaders of the Republican-led Legislature signaled that they would try to override Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of the bill, which Burgum said "clearly violates the separation of powers doctrine” and would be unconstitutional.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem told The Associated Press that the Republican governor was “well within his constitutional authority“ to veto the bill and that if the veto is overridden, he thinks the new law would be difficult to defend "from a constitutional aspect."

The Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to override the veto. The House was expected to hold its vote on Wednesday.

The Legislature passed the bill in question after the state received $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding last year. The North Dakota Emergency Commission headed by Burgum largely determined how the money would be spent. The emergency commission includes the governor, secretary of state, Senate and House majority leaders, and chairmen of the Senate and House appropriations committees.