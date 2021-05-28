AG Nessel's former law partner lands job in her department

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's former law partner has landed a job in her department after working for more than a year as a part-time contractor on the Flint water prosecution team.

Chris Kessel was hired as an assistant attorney general in mid-March and reports to Fadwa Hammoud, solicitor general and leader of the Flint water team, spokeswoman Courtney Covington Watkins told The Associated Press.

Watkins said Nessel was not involved in the hiring decision.

She noted that the attorney general has stayed away from the criminal side of the Flint investigation while representing the state in civil lawsuits related to the city's lead-contaminated water in 2014-15.

The Associated Press asked to speak to Nessel and Hammoud this week, but Covington Watkins said they “can't make an interview happen at this time.” There was no response to an email sent to Kessel.

Nessel and Kessel worked together before Nessel, a Democrat, was elected attorney general in 2018.

Kessel joined the Flint water team in August 2019 after he and Hammoud signed a 14-month contract that paid him $125 an hour to bill no more than 80 hours a month, according to documents obtained by the AP.