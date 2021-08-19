AG sues Columbia over city's mask mandate for students

The lawsuit cites a letter from Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas that outlines lawmakers' intent and insists the Columbia ordinance is “in clear and deliberate violation of the plain meaning of the proviso.”

Wilson still encourages the public to wear masks and get vaccinated, according to a statement from his office: “The lawsuit does not question whether masks are effective or a good idea but is based on the importance of following state law."

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

The legal battle over masks in schools will have ramifications for not only Columbia, but also districts across South Carolina.

Two of the state’s largest school districts have already decided to require masks in buildings. School boards for Charleston County and Richland One voted Monday in open defiance of the proviso, citing the highly contagious delta variant’s effect on children during the current coronavirus surge.

A similar mask rule was voted down by the city of Charleston this week. Lexington Richland School District 5, which has schools in two counties, has also opted to abide by the state budget requirement instead of a mask mandate instituted by Richland County Council.