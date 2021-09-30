 Skip to main content
AG to review vaccine protest that delayed governor's meeting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's attorney general wants to determine if any individuals violated criminal laws after protesters disrupted an executive council meeting, forcing Gov. Chris Sununu to postpone it.

Angry opponents of the Biden administration's new vaccine mandate moved around the room in Manchester on Wednesday, shouting “Shut it down."

Sununu, a Republican, said state police had to escort state employees to their cars after “unruly and very aggressive” behavior.

Attorney General John Formella on Thursday announced the start of a review “of the facts and circumstances surrounding yesterday's conduct of individuals" at the meeting.

The postponement further delayed a council vote on $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts.

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Ten community health centers in New Hampshire will receive a total of over $5.3 million through the American Rescue plan to support construction projects, the state's congressional delegation said Thursday.

The grants range from over $120,000 to over $670,000.

Recipients include Health First Family Care Center, Inc.; Lamprey Health Care, Inc.; Ammonoosuc Community Health Services; Coos County Family Health Services, Inc.; Indian Stream Health Center; Amoskeag Health; City of Manchester; Greater Seacoast Community Health; Mid-State Health Center; and Harbor Homes, Inc.

“Ensuring our community health care centers have the facilities and capabilities necessary to meet the needs of the patients they serve is critical, especially as many providers have been overwhelmed by the influx of Granite Staters due to COVID-19," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement. “That’s why securing federal assistance for our frontline providers to complete necessary construction projects was an important effort during negotiations of the American Rescue Plan.”

