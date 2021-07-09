 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AG will probe people making money off false election claims
0 Comments
AP

AG will probe people making money off false election claims

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's attorney general has opened an investigation after a Republican-led legislative committee said people are making baseless allegations about the 2020 presidential election results in Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends.

Lynsey Mukomel, spokeswoman for Democrat Dana Nessel, said Thursday that the department accepted the request from Sen. Ed McBroom and the Senate Oversight Committee he chairs. State police are assisting.

Election night results in northern Michigan’s rural Antrim County, which has roughly 23,000 residents, initially erroneously showed a local victory for Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump. But it was attributed to human errors, not any problems with machines, and corrected. A hand recount validated the results as accurate.

In a report that also determined there was no widespread or systemic fraud despite Trump's claims, the committee said “those promoting Antrim County as the prime evidence of a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election place all other statements and actions they make in a position of zero credibility.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: RiverCade/Riverssance announcement

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Biden: US 'coming back together,' but COVID not yet finished
National Politics

Biden: US 'coming back together,' but COVID not yet finished

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Calling a vaccination “the most patriotic thing you can do,” President Joe Biden on Sunday mixed the nation’s birthday party with a celebration of freedom from the worst of the pandemic. He tempered the strides against COVID-19 with a warning that the fight against the virus wasn't over.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News