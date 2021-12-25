 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Agencies step up enforcement on highway known for chases

  • 0

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities are stepping up enforcement on a rural highway known for deadly crashes.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is directing its deputies to increase patrols on U.S. Route 93 near the community of Congress, and the state Department of Public Safety in recent months has conducted special enforcement details, abc15.com reported.

The roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) of U.S. 93 between Wickenburg and Hoover Dam are part of the main travel route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Moralez, who grew up around Congress, estimated he has responded to at least 100 bad crashes on U.S. 93 since becoming a deputy nine years ago.

Many involved travelers or truckers who are speeding or passing in prohibited areas, Moralez said.

“They’re not familiar with how narrow the road is and with the general amount of traffic they have on the road,” Moralez said. “Especially at nighttime, it’s very dark out there.”

People are also reading…

In 2020, nine people died in crashes between Wickenburg and Wikieup, Arizona, compared with at least 13 in 2021, KNXV reported.

Most of the fatal wrecks, including one that seriously injured a DPS trooper this year, happened on the 30 miles (48 kilometers) of highway that remain two lanes.

“I’ve been with my wife and my daughter, and I’ve been driving the way you should be, and there’s a car in my lane heading my way, and we have to slow it down, go off the road,” said Bagdad resident Daniel Gradillas, who started a Facebook group called US93 AKA “Bloody Alley.”

With nearly 900 followers so far, Gradillas hopes the Facebook page can put pressure on state officials to fast-track widening the two-lane sections to a four-lane divided highway.

The state Department of Transportation plans to widen 5 miles (8 kilometers) of U.S. 93 in 2022 between Wickenburg and Congress. No widening projects have been approved for the other 25 miles (40 kilometers), but transportation workers plan to add centerline rumble strips.

ADOT's website says the agency “has dedicated nearly half a billion dollars to widening and improving U.S. 93 from Wickenburg to Hoover Dam over the last several years."

It added: “ADOT’s long-term vision is to transform this highly traveled route into a four-lane divided highway through the entire 200-mile stretch. The U.S. 93 series of projects is a priority for ADOT and has significantly improved our state highway system to move people, goods and services more efficiently."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out one of the city's last remaining places of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.

Analysis: Edwards, lawmakers both claim wins in Saints deal

Analysis: Edwards, lawmakers both claim wins in Saints deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's new deal with the New Orleans Saints gives state legislative leaders a victory, with lower-than-expected payments to help cover Superdome renovations, the ending of a stadium manager debt that irked lawmakers and cuts to office lease costs for state agencies.

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News