 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Agency expedites listing decision for rare toad in Nevada

  • 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed as part of a settlement with environmentalists to decide by April 4 whether a rare toad warrants endangered species protection in wetlands next to a geothermal plant being built in Nevada.

The agency’s lawyers signed the agreement this week with a conservation group that has filed a related lawsuit to block construction of Ormat’s geothermal power plant 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Reno.

The dispute is among a growing number of conflicts over wildlife protection and/or tribal rights on federal lands the Biden administration faces as it pursues its agenda to combat climate change by replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy.

The Center for Biological Diversity and a Nevada tribe won a federal court order last month temporarily blocking construction of Ormat’s project.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals stayed that order Feb. 4 pending full consideration of Ormat's appeal and the Reno-based company broke ground last week. The appellate court is considering hearing oral arguments on the appeal in June.

People are also reading…

The center's settlement with USFWS is similar to one it secured last year regarding listing deadlines for a desert wildflower the agency since has proposed for endangered status at a lithium mine planned mid-way between Reno and Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

Watch Now: Related Video

Official buildings across the world turn blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News