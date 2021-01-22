Agency forming plans to distribute $200M in aid to renters

“The state will have only a portion of that share. Anchorage will have the rest,” Legislative Finance Division Director Alexei Painter told legislators Monday.

Anchorage officials were not available to discuss the issue Wednesday.

Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development economist Rob Kreiger, citing U.S. Census Bureau figures, said there were about 88,927 rental housing units in Alaska in 2019, accounting for just over 35% of the state’s condominiums, apartments and houses.

The funding approved by state lawmakers on Monday is 20 times the amount distributed by the housing finance corporation last year to renters and homeowners in a smaller coronavirus aid program. Only renters are eligible in the forthcoming round.

“That was a federal restriction that was put on it,” corporation Executive Director Bryan Butcher said.

Butcher told legislators the federal funding could provide Alaska residents with 12 to 15 months of rent money. The program’s first priority will be helping renters who are behind in their payments.

Residents can expect to see a widespread television, radio and internet advertising campaign after the program's rules are settled, Butcher said.

