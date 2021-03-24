Agency: New Mexico teachers pension fund still lacks money

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A top credit rating firm said Wednesday that New Mexico's teachers pension fund isn't collecting enough money to keep up with financial obligations for future benefits and suggests that a new contribution increase passed by the Legislature wouldn’t close the gap.

In the analysis, Moody’s Investors Service says a drop in interest rates is likely to hurt the funds' investment earnings from mainly low-risk fixed-income securities. It says a higher percentage of payroll needs to go to the fund to prevent an increase in the amount of unfunded future benefits.

“The gap between our tread water indicator and contributions amounted to roughly 5% of payroll,” the report states.

New Mexico’s state government is likely on the hook for pension liabilities because it takes responsibility for most K-12 school funding, the report said.

The Legislature sent a bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week that funds an employer contribution increase by 1% each year for two years from the current rate of 14% to 16% over a period of two years. Employees also pay into the fund.