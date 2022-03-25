 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Agency reverses, lets public airing of SC ethics complaints

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Ethics Commission has reversed a three decades old policy preventing anyone who files a complaint against a public official from talking about it unless the complaint is found valid.

The decision this week came after a whistleblower whose complaint was dismissed by the commission sued and said the secrecy violated free speech rights and unfairly silenced people who wanted to report wrongdoing.

Leaders in the South Carolina House and Senate then filed documents in the lawsuit saying they never intended for the state's ethic laws to silence whistleblowers, The Post and Courier reported.

The State Ethics Commission said in an opinion this week that it determined after a closer review of the ethics law that the confidentiality requirements apply only to the commission, not to citizens who file complaints.

People are also reading…

The commission has already revised its forms to delete a portion that warned anyone filing an ethics complaint that they could be prosecuted on a misdemeanor charge is they spoke publicly about their allegations before the agency investigated them.

The previous policy also prevented complainants from speaking about allegations if the commission rules against them, even on a technical issue.

“For decades, the Ethics Commission has intimidated citizens into not speaking about complaints that they filed,” said Chris Kenney, the attorney who filed the lawsuit. “This is a positive development in terms of free speech and the right to criticize public officials and public bodies and the work of the Ethics Commission.”

Kenney told The Post and Courier he sued on behalf of a client who accused a state lawmaker of breaking ethics laws by voting in favor of a special interest that paid the legislator $108,000 over three years through contracts with firms with ties to the lawmaker.

The State Ethics Commission rejected the complaint after discussing it behind closed doors, saying the lawmaker taking money from a subsidiary of the special interest didn’t affiliate him with the interest,

The client, who remained anonymous in the lawsuit because he did not want to break the law, wants to talk to legislators about tightening ethics laws so that conduct would be considered wrong. Kenney said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Post and Courier.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pothole problems continue to grow across the country as spring arrives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News