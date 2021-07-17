Agency: State to take over operations of 2 private prisons

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico plans to convert two privately run state prisons in rural areas into facilities operated by the Department of Corrections, the agency says.

The department said Friday that it will take over operations of the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Grants and the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility in Santa Rosa by November, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The facility in Grants is operated by CoreCivic, which is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, while the facility in Santa Rosa is operated by Geo Group, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Just under half of the prison beds in New Mexico were in privately operated facilities when Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration began in 2019, the department said in a news release. “After these transitions are completed, the administration will have reduced that rate by more than half, to 24.5%.”

Grants is 68 miles (109 kilometers) west of Albuquerque. Santa Rose is 112 miles (188 kilometers) east of Albuquerque.

