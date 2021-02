Agents visit home of pink hat woman pictured at Capitol riot

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (AP) — Federal agents on Thursday were at the Pennsylvania home of a woman who told a magazine this week she was at the U.S. Capitol last month during the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a TV station reported.

WKBN-TV said investigators were conducting court-authorized activity at the Sandy Lake home of Rachel Powell. She told The New Yorker she was the person recorded at the Capitol talking on a bullhorn and wearing a distinctive pink hat.

The FBI has published her photo, saying she unlawfully entered the Capitol and asking for the public's help in locating her. The New Yorker said Powell did not disclose her location when speaking to a reporter.