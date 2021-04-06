AGs from Kentucky, Tennessee sue over stimulus tax rule

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Republican attorneys general of Kentucky and Tennessee have added their voices to those in several other states who are objecting to a provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic aid plan that bars states from using relief money to offset tax cuts.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed suit Tuesday in a federal district court in the Bluegrass State, accusing the federal government of an “unprecedented power grab."

They requested an injunction to block enforcement of the tax-related provision and asked that the restriction ultimately be struck down.

The suit echoes similar action filed last week in federal court in Alabama by the attorneys general from 13 states that took aim at the provision prohibiting states from using $195 billion of federal aid “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction” in net tax revenue.

The lawsuit by Cameron and Slatery claims the provision unconstitutionally wrests away the sovereign authority of each state's legislature to determine tax policies.

Their suit called it a case of federal overreach, saying states were being told “they cannot lower their citizens’ tax burdens without suffering a penalty.”