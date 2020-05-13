AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

The letter is part of a growing call among state elected officials pointing blame at China for economic loss and deaths caused by the coronavirus, joining dozens of patients and businesses looking to sue China over the outbreak that has killed more than 83,000 people in the United States.

Trump is clearly not happy with China's role in the spread of the virus. While not a response to the attorneys general letter, he criticized the country on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the virus began spreading just after the U.S. and China reached a trade deal.

“The ink was barely dry, and the World was hit by the Plague from China. 100 Trade Deals wouldn’t make up the difference - and all those innocent lives lost!,” Trump tweeted.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis began calling for China to be held accountable in March, saying, “How Americans view them will never be the same. They’ve never been terribly popular as a country here, but I think that we have got to hold China accountable."

Since then, he has almost weekly criticized China and called for less U.S. reliance on the country for goods, particularly medical equipment.