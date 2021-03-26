Aid groups call on Biden to develop plans to share vaccines

The U.S. is injecting an average of about 2.5 million doses each day, and the pace is likely to dramatically rise later this month in conjunction with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines, putting the 200 million-dose goal well within reach.

The NGOs want the Biden administration to preempt any contractual or legal issues that U.S. manufacturers would have in sharing vaccines with the world and to outline a delivery schedule for when COVAX could begin to distribute U.S.-produced doses. They also call on drug companies to share manufacturing expertise and for the Biden administration to support the availability of raw materials for vaccines for doses to be distributed by COVAX.

They are calling on Biden to develop a framework for sharing vaccines now, so that once U.S. demand is met supply can quickly be shifted overseas.

Currently, all vaccines produced in the U.S. are claimed by the federal government under the terms of contracts signed by the manufacturers and the government.

The Biden administration has purchased enough doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to inoculate 150 million more people than the U.S. population by the end of the year.