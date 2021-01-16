Airbnb to review bookings ahead of Michigan Capitol protests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Airbnb said Saturday that it will review reservations in Lansing ahead of expected demonstrations at Michigan’s state Capitol and may cancel bookings by anyone determined to be part of a hate group or who might be coming to the city with violent intentions.

The move comes as state government leaders across the U.S. prepare for potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and follows the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“If we confirm that guests are associated with a violent hate group or otherwise not allowed on our platform for violating certain community policies prohibiting violence or engaging in criminal activity, we will cancel those reservations and ban them from Airbnb,” the San Francisco-based company said.

On Wednesday, Airbnb said it would block or cancel all reservations in the Washington, D.C., area during the week of the inauguration.