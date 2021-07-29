 Skip to main content
Airman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on US Air Force base
AP

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — An airman was killed and three other people injured in a vehicle accident on a U.S. Air Force base in Mississippi, military officials said.

In a statement, Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi said the wreck occurred Wednesday on the base and involved pedestrians. The statement called the crash an accident, and said that it was not a training incident.

The airman who died was assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler. No details were given about the three others who were hurt.

Military officials say the name of the airman who died won’t be released until 24 hours after relatives are notified.

