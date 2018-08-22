Subscribe for 33¢ / day

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Alaska.

Governor

Mark Begich, Dem

Governor

Billy Toien, Lib

Lieutenant Governor

Debra Call, Dem

State Senate - District A

Scott Kawasaki, Dem

State Senate - District A

Pete Kelly (i), GOP

State Senate - District C

Click Bishop (i), GOP

State Senate - District E

Susan Kay, Dem

State Senate - District G

Oliver Schiess, Dem

State Senate - District I

Elvi Gray-Jackson, Dem

State Senate - District I

Jim Crawford, GOP

State Senate - District K

Sam Cason, Una

State Senate - District K

Mia Costello (i), GOP

State Senate - District M

Janice Park, Dem

State Senate - District Q

Jesse Kiehl, Dem

State Senate - District S

Lyman Hoffman (i), Dem

State House - District 1

Kathryn Dodge, Dem

State House - District 2

Van Lawrence, Dem

State House - District 2

Steve Thompson (i), GOP

State House - District 3

Tammie Wilson (i), GOP

State House - District 4

Grier Hopkins, Dem

State House - District 4

Jim Sackett, GOP

State House - District 5

Adam Wool (i), Dem

State House - District 5

Kevin McKinley, GOP

State House - District 6

Ed Alexander, Dem

State House - District 6

David Talerico (i), GOP

State House - District 7

Colleen Sullivan-Leonard (i), GOP

State House - District 8

James Chesbro, Dem

State House - District 8

Mark Fish, Lib

State House - District 9

Bill Johnson, Dem

State House - District 10

David Eastman (i), GOP

State House - District 11

Eileen Patterson, Dem

State House - District 12

Stephany Jeffers, Una

State House - District 12

Cathy Tilton (i), GOP

State House - District 13

Danyelle Kimp, NP

State House - District 14

Joe Hackenmueller, NP

State House - District 16

Ivy Spohnholz (i), Dem

State House - District 16

Stanley Wright, GOP

State House - District 17

Andy Josephson (i), Dem

State House - District 17

Marcus Sanders, GOP

State House - District 18

Harriet Drummond (i), Dem

State House - District 18

Anthony Lekanof, GOP

State House - District 19

Geran Tarr (i), Dem

State House - District 20

Ceezar Martinson, GOP

State House - District 20

Warren West, Lib

State House - District 21

Matt Claman (i), Dem

State House - District 21

Marilyn Stewart, GOP

State House - District 22

Dustin Darden, Dem

State House - District 23

Chris Tuck (i), Dem

State House - District 24

Sue Levi, Dem

State House - District 25

Pat Higgins, Dem

State House - District 26

Hunter Dunn, Dem

State House - District 27

Liz Snyder, Dem

State House - District 28

Amber Lee, Dem

State House - District 29

Shawn Butler, NP

State House - District 30

Gary Knopp (i), GOP

State House - District 31

Paul Seaton (i), NP

State House - District 32

Dennis Harris, Dem

State House - District 34

Jerry Nankervis, GOP

State House - District 35

Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (i), Dem

State House - District 36

Ghert Abbott, Dem

State House - District 36

Trevor Shaw, GOP

State House - District 37

Bryce Edgmon (i), Dem

State House - District 38

Tiffany Zulkowski (i), Dem

State House - District 38

Darren Deacon, GOP

State House - District 39

Neal Foster (i), Dem

State House - District 40

John Lincoln (i), Dem

