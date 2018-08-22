08-22-18 02:30,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Alaska.
Governor
Mark Begich, Dem
Governor
Mike Dunleavy, GOP
Governor
Billy Toien, Lib
U.S. House - District 1
Alyse Galvin, Una
U.S. House - District 1
Don Young (i), GOP
Lieutenant Governor
Debra Call, Dem
State Senate - District A
Scott Kawasaki, Dem
State Senate - District A
Pete Kelly (i), GOP
State Senate - District C
Click Bishop (i), GOP
State Senate - District E
Susan Kay, Dem
State Senate - District E
Mike Shower (i), GOP
State Senate - District G
Oliver Schiess, Dem
State Senate - District G
Lora Reinbold, GOP
State Senate - District I
Elvi Gray-Jackson, Dem
State Senate - District I
Jim Crawford, GOP
State Senate - District K
Sam Cason, Una
State Senate - District K
Mia Costello (i), GOP
State Senate - District M
Janice Park, Dem
State Senate - District M
Chris Birch, GOP
State Senate - District Q
Jesse Kiehl, Dem
State Senate - District S
Lyman Hoffman (i), Dem
State House - District 1
Kathryn Dodge, Dem
State House - District 1
Bart Lebon, GOP
State House - District 2
Van Lawrence, Dem
State House - District 2
Steve Thompson (i), GOP
State House - District 3
Tammie Wilson (i), GOP
State House - District 4
Grier Hopkins, Dem
State House - District 4
Jim Sackett, GOP
State House - District 5
Adam Wool (i), Dem
State House - District 5
Kevin McKinley, GOP
State House - District 6
Ed Alexander, Dem
State House - District 6
David Talerico (i), GOP
State House - District 7
Colleen Sullivan-Leonard (i), GOP
State House - District 8
James Chesbro, Dem
State House - District 8
Mark Neuman (i), GOP
State House - District 8
Mark Fish, Lib
State House - District 9
Bill Johnson, Dem
State House - District 9
George Rauscher (i), GOP
State House - District 10
David Eastman (i), GOP
State House - District 11
Eileen Patterson, Dem
State House - District 11
DeLena Johnson (i), GOP
State House - District 12
Stephany Jeffers, Una
State House - District 12
Cathy Tilton (i), GOP
State House - District 13
Danyelle Kimp, NP
State House - District 14
Joe Hackenmueller, NP
State House - District 14
Kelly Merrick, GOP
State House - District 16
Ivy Spohnholz (i), Dem
State House - District 16
Stanley Wright, GOP
State House - District 17
Andy Josephson (i), Dem
State House - District 17
Marcus Sanders, GOP
State House - District 18
Harriet Drummond (i), Dem
State House - District 18
Anthony Lekanof, GOP
State House - District 19
Geran Tarr (i), Dem
State House - District 20
Ceezar Martinson, GOP
State House - District 20
Warren West, Lib
State House - District 21
Matt Claman (i), Dem
State House - District 21
Marilyn Stewart, GOP
State House - District 22
Dustin Darden, Dem
State House - District 23
Chris Tuck (i), Dem
State House - District 24
Sue Levi, Dem
State House - District 24
Chuck Kopp (i), GOP
State House - District 25
Pat Higgins, Dem
State House - District 26
Hunter Dunn, Dem
State House - District 26
Laddie Shaw, GOP
State House - District 27
Liz Snyder, Dem
State House - District 27
Lance Pruitt (i), GOP
State House - District 28
Amber Lee, Dem
State House - District 28
Jennifer Johnston (i), GOP
State House - District 29
Shawn Butler, NP
State House - District 30
Gary Knopp (i), GOP
State House - District 31
Paul Seaton (i), NP
State House - District 32
Dennis Harris, Dem
State House - District 33
Sara Hannan, Dem
State House - District 34
Andi Story, Dem
State House - District 34
Jerry Nankervis, GOP
State House - District 35
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (i), Dem
State House - District 35
Richard Wein, GOP
State House - District 36
Ghert Abbott, Dem
State House - District 36
Trevor Shaw, GOP
State House - District 37
Bryce Edgmon (i), Dem
State House - District 38
Tiffany Zulkowski (i), Dem
State House - District 38
Darren Deacon, GOP
State House - District 39
Neal Foster (i), Dem
State House - District 40
John Lincoln (i), Dem