Alabama approves ban on so-called vaccine passports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Monday approved a ban on so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event.

The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to businesses, universities, schools and state agencies if they have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. However, the legislation does not specify any penalty for violations.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted 76-16 for the bill. The Alabama Senate agreed to minor House changes. The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

“We need this bill. We don’t want to require people who are going to a business as a customer or going to a football game — or whatever it is — to be mandated to show a vaccine passport,” Rep. David Faulkner, R-Mountain Brook, said.

Republicans across the country have backed bans on so-called vaccine passports even though they are not in widespread use anywhere, portraying them as a government intrusion into personal freedom and health choices. Some Alabama House Democrats criticized the bill after House Republicans stripped language that would have made exemptions for nursing homes and other health offices.