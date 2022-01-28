 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama city's logo was meant to inspire, but some hate it

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A northern Alabama city’s new logo is sparking a visceral reaction among residents.

When Florence unveiled its new logo this week, it drew immediate backlash and an online petition demanding changes that had more than 7,000 signatures.

The city paid $25,000 to a Birmingham marketing firm for the branding, WAAY-TV reported.

The logo uses the name Florence, and arranges two letters after the F into an exclamation point, Al.com reported. The exclamation point can also be read as letters in the city’s name. “Live for More” is the city’s new tagline.

“The new logo symbolizes the people of Florence’s passion and love for the city," the city said in a news release announcing the new logo. “A sense of amazement, delight and pride is all reflected in the Florence logo exclamation point."

But some residents say F! sends the wrong message.

Florence city leaders are pushing back on claims that they didn’t consider hiring a local firm to do the work. City leaders say a request for proposals was issued, and none of the local companies responded.

City officials say residents were engaged early in the process through a community survey sent to hundreds of people. WAAY-TV reports that it was unable to find a copy of the survey anywhere, and that the city didn’t respond to its requests to see it.

In a letter to residents Thursday, Florence Mayor Andy Betterton said the new branding “will serve multiple needs and audiences as our community grows and moves forward."

“As we navigate developing the new branding, one thing is for sure; the process has highlighted our community’s talents, humor, and love for Florence," Betterton wrote.

City council member Kaytrina Simmons says that she’s requested a meeting with the mayor and council to discuss the logo and revise it. In a letter to residents, Simmons apologized for the logo which “has brought so much disappointment to our great city.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, raising the specter that a military coup might still be under way after mutinous soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

