AP

Alabama congressional races to feature one runoff in June

Election 2022 Alabama Senate

Campaign workers encourage votes for their local candidates near the Willowbrook Baptist Church polling station as Alabama votes in the state primary in Huntsville, Ala., Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

 Vasha Hunt - freelancer, FR171624 AP

Control of Alabama's seven-member congressional delegation likely will remain firmly in Republican hands, but not without a contest.

Two GOP candidates are in a runoff for the open District 5 seat in north Alabama, and three Republican incumbents and the only Democratic member face opposition in November. All the incumbents will be heavy favorites to return to Washington.

Neither District 1 Republican Rep. Jerry Carl of Mobile nor Rep. Gary Palmer of Hoover in District 6 had any opposition, meaning each will get another two-year term. Here is a look at the races in the state's remaining five congressional districts:

DISTRICT 2

First-term GOP Rep. Barry Moore of Enterprise did not have any primary opposition and will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November. Harvey-Hall, a teacher and community volunteer, defeated newcomer Vimal Patel in Tuesday's election in heavily Republican southeast Alabama.

DISTRICT 3

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Saks, who was first elected 20 years ago, easily defeated Michael Joiner of Pell City for the GOP nomination in east-central Alabama. Rogers will face Democrat Lin Veasey in the fall

DISTRICT 4

Democrat Rick Neighbors, a veteran and longtime apparel worker from Phil Campbell, defeated Rhonda Gore for the chance to go up against GOP Rep. Robert Aderholt, a 12-term incumbent from Haleyville. Solidly Republican, District 4 covers most of northwest Alabama.

DISTRICT 5

The lone runoff in Alabama's congressional races will occur in north Alabama's 5th District, where Republican Rep. Mo Brooks gave up the seat to run for Senate. Madison County Commission chair Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski, a former Huntsville school superintendent, advanced to a runoff that will be held June 21. The winner will face Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton of Decatur, who defeated Charlie Thompson in the primary.

DISTRICT 7

Rep. Terri Sewell of Selma, the only Democrat in the state delegation, did not have any primary opposition and will face Republican nominee Beatrice Nichols of Moundville in November. The sprawling district includes the Black Belt of west Alabama plus parts of Birmingham and Montgomery.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

