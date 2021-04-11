 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama hospital begins $61M expansion, including new beds
0 comments
AP

Alabama hospital begins $61M expansion, including new beds

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOAZ, Ala. (AP) — Work has begun on a $61 million renovation of a north Alabama hospital.

Once completed, the main entrance to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz will be relocated to the north end of the hospital, adding 125 parking spaces.

WHNT-TV reports the ground floor of the expansion will house a cafeteria, coffee shop, conference room and gift shop. The second floor will house a check-in and consultation room for outpatient surgeries and the third floor will include an 18-bed intensive care unit and 32-bed inpatient section.

Hospital officials said state approval for some parts of the expansion awaits state approval.

Part of the project also includes a medical mall linking the expansion to the existing physician office building, with room for future clinic and office space.

Work is expected to be complete in about three years.

The hospital is one of nine controlled by the Huntsville Hospital Health System.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City East music teacher to retire

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News