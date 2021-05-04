Alabama House committee advances lottery, casino bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lottery and casino legislation will be decided in the last two days of the legislative session after being advanced Tuesday by the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee.

The committee voted to send the bill to the floor of the House of Representatives.

The decision came after a public hearing in which opponents said the bill picks “winners and losers” by naming the nine casino locations. And proponents said it was time to give Alabama voters the opportunity to vote on gambling for the first time in two decades. If approved by lawmakers, the measure would go before voters in November 2022.

The bill would establish a state lottery. Casinos would be located at Victory Land dog track in Macon county, Greentrack dog track in Greene County, Mobile County Race Course in Mobile County and the Crossing at Big Creek in Houston County. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians would also have casinos at its three locations plus the final bid for a new north Alabama site in either Jackson or DeKalb counties.