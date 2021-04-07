Alabama House committee advances medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A medical marijuana bill on Wednesday cleared its first major hurdle in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill after lengthy debate and multiple amendment attempts. The bill now goes to the Health Committee after House leaders decided the controversial bill must go through two committees before going to a floor vote. A version of the proposal has already passed the state Senate.

The proposal by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor.

During committee debate, Republican Rep. Allen Farley, a former police officer, described how his 94-year-old mother at the end of her life entered a facility that treats people with dementia.

“This 37-year law enforcement professional, I was humbled. And if this right here can help some of these grandmothers and great grandmothers have a quality of life and not just sit there doped up in a chair, we’re going to do a great thing for the state of Alabama,” Farley said.