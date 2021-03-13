Alabama lawmaker released from hospital after scare in House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawmaker is recovering at home following his release from a hospital where he was taken after being carried off the House floor on a stretcher.

State Rep. Will Dismukes, a Republican from Prattville, was transported to a hospital Thursday after experiencing shortness of breath and chest pains.

“I feel great,” he told The Montgomery Advertiser in a phone interview on the trip back to Prattville on Friday. “I had a case of AFib (atrial fibrillation) that they were able to address and handle with no major or permanent damage. I still have some tests to take in the next week or so. I’m going to do what my cardiologist tells me to do and plan to be back when the session returns on Tuesday.”

Dismukes, who is in his early 30s, said his heart was out of rhythm. He survived a stroke in 2012 when he was attending Faulkner University.

He told the newspaper he's grateful for the support of those who reached out over the past two days.

“I just want to thank everyone for their prayers and words of encouragement to me and my family,” he said. “It is very much appreciated and made a difficult time easier.”

Dismukes' political journey has not come without controversy.