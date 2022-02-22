 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama lawmakers to debate transgender bathroom ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday night will debate a proposal that would bar block transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that match their current gender identity.

The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate. More than 45 Republicans in the 105-member House have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill.

The bill would not allow schools to address matters with transgender students on a case-by-case basis.

The debate is expected to come in the evening. The legislation is the third bill on a controversial debate schedule that also includes handgun and riot legislation.

Similar policies in other states have resulted in litigation. The U.S. Supreme Court last year rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban, handing a victory to transgender rights groups and a former high school student who fought in court for six years to overturn the ban. The full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday in the case of a transgender student in Florida who was blocked from using the boys bathroom.

Austin meets Ukraine FM Kuleba amidst an invasion

