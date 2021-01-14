Alabama man arrested for Capitol riot: 'Crowd became mob"

It was not immediately clear if Black has a lawyer.

The video remains on YouTube. In it he said his cheek was pierced by a projectile during the pro-Trump riot while he was trying to help a law enforcement officer who was being stomped on by rioters.

Prosecutors said that after photographs of rioters were made public, a person called and identified Black, who later told an FBI agent he had recorded the video.

Separately, an attorney for another Alabama man who had his bond revoked on a drug charge after being identified in photographs at the Capitol maintained he did not commit any violence.

Court records show that a judge on Monday revoked the bond for 23-year-old William Watson after prosecutors said he was identified in photographs and video of the Jan. 6 riot.

“Mr. Watson will readily admit that he did enter the capitol building but only after the Capital Police escorted and/or guided him and several others into the building due to the apparent tear gas that had been released upon the enormous gathering of protestors," Watson's attorney said in a statement.